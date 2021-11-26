Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,326 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $622.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.14 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.75.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

