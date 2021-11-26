Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,503 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $358.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

