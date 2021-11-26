Unigestion Holding SA Sells 26,370 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after acquiring an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $204.32 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.56 and a one year high of $204.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.