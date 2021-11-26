Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in UGI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

UGI stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

