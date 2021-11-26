Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $353,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $651,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $307,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $684.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.01 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

