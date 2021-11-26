Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $337.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.51 and a 200-day moving average of $328.99. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.41 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

