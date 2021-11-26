UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $14.38 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and $3.92 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.