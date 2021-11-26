Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 216,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946,298 shares.The stock last traded at $52.80 and had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

