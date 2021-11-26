United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

