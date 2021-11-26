United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.73 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $21,135,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.