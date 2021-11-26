United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Trading Down 1.9%

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$110.86 and last traded at C$110.86. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

