United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 26,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

