Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Universal Logistics worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

