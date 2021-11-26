Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.33. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 14,685 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

