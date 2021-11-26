UnMarshal Hits Market Cap of $8.22 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.52 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00075777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07462208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,186.63 or 0.99660981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

