Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Sells $39,628,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

UPST traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 2,185,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,314,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

