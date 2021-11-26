Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Major Shareholder Sells $39,628,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
UPST traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 2,185,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
