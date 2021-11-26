Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $68,225.28 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $147,777.21.

On Friday, October 29th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61.

Upwork stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

