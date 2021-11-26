Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $189.31 million and $9.24 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.93 or 0.00034755 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

