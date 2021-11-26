UREEQA (URQA) Tops One Day Volume of $80,920.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $80,920.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.59 or 0.07484776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.28 or 1.00462086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

