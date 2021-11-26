US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.
NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.01 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
