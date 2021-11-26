US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $36.01 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

