USDJ Trading Up 0% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $3.83 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

