USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $224.34 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

