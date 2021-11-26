USDX (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007551 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

