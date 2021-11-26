Validity (VAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00012080 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.18 or 0.00780701 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,450,625 coins and its circulating supply is 4,447,884 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

