Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 17.6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price was up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.70. Approximately 466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
