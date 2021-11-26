VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.45% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

