VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nov 26th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 148,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,214,322 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $28.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2,370.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 437,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 419,533 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

