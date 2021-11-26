Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 146,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

