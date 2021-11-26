Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.81. 45,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

