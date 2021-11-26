Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 115,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,833. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

