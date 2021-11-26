Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) by 267.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of BioVie worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. BioVie Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $46.10.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

