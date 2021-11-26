Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.61% of Envela worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Envela in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Envela by 26.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Envela in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ELA stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

