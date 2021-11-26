Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of Astrotech worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.83 on Friday. Astrotech Co. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.