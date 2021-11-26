Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 88,063 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

