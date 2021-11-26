Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.74% of Aadi Bioscience worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,136 shares during the period.

AADI opened at $22.91 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

