Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $707,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.79. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

