Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 57,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,158 shares.The stock last traded at $251.00 and had previously closed at $256.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

