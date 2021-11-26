Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $73,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,182. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

