Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.32. 16,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,814. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

