Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $353,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 206,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.24. 315,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

