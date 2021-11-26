Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $170,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.29. The stock had a trading volume of 372,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

