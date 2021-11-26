Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 10,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

