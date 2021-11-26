Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $84.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

