Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.15. 101,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.54 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.