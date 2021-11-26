Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $227,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,320,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.60. 112,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.54 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

