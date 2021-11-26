Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.54 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

