Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.71 on Friday, reaching $235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 120,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

