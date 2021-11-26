Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.77 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

