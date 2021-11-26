Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.13. 91,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.