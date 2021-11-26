Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 193,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 229,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

